FCT loses N800bn revenue annually in real estate-Reps’ panel

Ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives investigating the operations of real estate developers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has declared that its findings revealed that authorities of the capital city annually lost revenue of about N800 billion in the sector.

Chairman of the committee, Hon Blessing Onuh, who disclosed this at the opening of a two-day workshop on the operations of real estate developers in the FCT in Abuja, said this was the team’s preliminary findings. “Take for example, a house or land is sold for N500 million, the lawyer gets his legal fees, the agent gets his brokerage fee, the bank gets its transaction charges and the government gets nothing if the transaction is not presented for registration.

“And this kind of transactions go on in volumes everyday unregulated, leaving the government with the perennial struggles of meeting up its responsibility of providing a decent welfare for its staff and providing modern amenities to its people. Many of these transactions are done in cash making the industry a safe haven for money laundering and illicit financial flows”, she stated.

She said the committee also hope to discuss the consumer protection laws as thy relate to the real estate industry. “This is necessitated by the hundreds of petitions submitted to this committee by teeming members of the public who have been shortchanged by dubious developers operating freely in the industry. A pathetic case is the case of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, which paid over N4.2 billion to a developer since 2019 and is yet to get even one house delivered to its staff. And thousands of similar cases”, the lawmaker revealed.

According to her, in the short time the committee had carried out its mandate, it found out that the level of impunity by developers across the sector is unprecedented, adding that same may not be possible without the collaboration of corrupt public officers.

“The committee in different oversight inspections noted with great concern many estates at different levels of completion, some 100 percent completed and occupied but developed without building approvals or without proper titles. We noticed some estates were developed on green areas and lands reserved for public institutions like schools. Some developers invade plots without documents, demarcate and sell to unsuspecting members of the public and display a high sense of impunity emboldened by the belief that they are friends of the authority and nothing can happen to them,” Onuh said.

She however assured that the committee would stop at nothing, but to check the nefarious activities of estate developers in the FCT and the country in general.

Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase, who opened the event lauded the committee for its effort, saying corruption is a monster that must be tackled to address unwholesome practices by real estate developers.