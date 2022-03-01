FCT minister canvasses functional labour market information system  ￼







The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has appealed to planners in the education, labour and employment sectors to recognise that Nigeria is long overdue for a functional Labour Market Information System.



The minister, who made the appeal at the 9th convocation of Nile University Nigeria, Abuja, also argued that such a system would guide the nation as to the current and future labour and skills requirement of the economy, and should therefore be at the heart of the education programmes and curricula that should be offered in institutions.



She commended the academic programmes of Nile University which she said were designed to reflect creativity, flexibility, and uniqueness, thereby offering students the breadth and depth of opportunities for lifelong intellectual and moral growth, as well as awareness of global career choices in emerging professions.



Aliyu, therefore, charged the latest Nile university graduates to resolve to serve the nation diligently wherever they find themselves, stressing that the unity and stability of this country is far more important than any ethnic and religious inclination of an individual.

“Permit me to also charge these latest Nile University graduates to resolve to serve our beloved nation diligently wherever they find themselves. Indeed, this country is all we have and the onus to solve her problems and keep her on the path of development rests on our shoulders.



“Please keep this in mind and be guided by it as a mark of appreciation to all that have contributed in diverse ways towards your success, particularly your parents and guardians as well as your lecturers and other university staff,” Aliyu stressed.



The guest speaker, and Director General Council of Legal Education, Prof. Isa Hayatu Ciroma, spoke on the theme: “Inventiveness, Advancement and Entrepreneurship; Harnessing the Limitless Possibilities Amongst Nigerian Youths,” tasking youth to be more resourceful and overcome weaknesses that could hinder their growth.