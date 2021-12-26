FCT Minister commiserates with NEXT super market management over fire incident, assures of thorough investigation

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has expressed shock and deep sadness over the fire incident that engulfed Next Cash and Carry Supermarket in Abuja, on Sunday.

The supermarket is located on Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado-Kuchi area of the Jahi-Kado Expressway.

Bello, on behalf of the FCT Administration and residents of the territory commiserated with the management and staff of the supermarket and the FCT business community over the unfortunate incident.

The minister who commended the FCT Fire Service, the Federal Fire Service, and the Fire Service Departments of the Nigerian Navy, Air Force, Guards Brigade and Julius Berger Nig. Plc. that responded with their fire engines.

Bello also commended the Federal Capital Territory Management Agency, the National Emergency Management Agency, security agencies and others who responded to contain the fire.

He assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire so as to prevent a recurrence or repeat in any other business establishment within the FCT.

