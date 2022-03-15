FCT Minister fires VIO Boss 

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Muhammad Bello has fired the Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Alhaji Wadata Bodinga.

The Minister immediately appointed the acting director, Department of Security Services, Dr Abdulateef Bello, to take over from Bodinga.

He said the appointment of the new FCT DRTS boss was to strengthen the activities of the directorate.

Bello, in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, did not give details on why Bodinga was sacked.