FCT Minister identifies unity, understanding as roadmap to peace

Minister of State Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has argued that it is not peace that brings about unity, but rather, unity brings about peaceful coexistence among people of divergent historical, ethnic and religious affiliations.

The Minister who made this observation at the official launch of peace and unity campaign held in Abuja, also asserted that people of different socio-economic, cultural-norms and values, must tolerate one another for peace to reign in their respective domains.

She also reiterated that no matter the divergent views, tribes and religions, the unity of Nigeria was not negotiable, while calling on every Nigerian to join the peace campaign in their various states.

She, however, commended the organisers, the Ambassadors of Voice for Change in Nigeria for their thoughtfulness which crystallises the relevance of peace in a national entity of multi-vocal groups.

Aliyu noted that the Federal Capital Territory Administration decided to partner with the group because responsible and responsive leaders must work assiduously towards unity and tolerance among ethnic groups in the country.

The minister, therefore, recommended absolute level of citizens’ orientation, education, tolerance, culturally relative norms and values be inculcated among the youths so as to make them the future leaders of this great entity called Nigeria.

In his remarks, the President of Ambassadors of Voice of Change in Nigeria, Mr. Bala Ahmed, said with the official launch in the nation’s capital, the campaign train would be moved to the 36 states of the federation to preach the gospel of peace.

While commending the Federal Capital Territory Administration for the partnership, he also called on governments at all levels, religious and traditional institutions to domesticate the peace initiative.

Recall that the event was attended by renowned Nollywood actors and entertainment industry amongst who are Timi Dakolo, 2face Idibia, John Ikechukwu Okafor popularly known as Mr. Ibu, Gentle Jack, Okey Bakassi, and Afro Beat star, Sir Shina Peter.

Others are Samson Siasia, Saeed Balogun, Francis Agoda popularly known as I Go Dye, Sunday Osakuri popularly known as original Stereo Man amongst others

Related

No tags for this post.