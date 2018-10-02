FCT minister orders treatment for girl hit by crashed military jet

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has directed the Acting Secretay for Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCT, Dr. Aminu Mai to ensure that Miss Elizabeth Elija who was hit Friday by the crashed Military Jet be comprehensively treated.

The victim, Miss Elizabeth who was working in her Father’s farm when the plane crashed, has been moved to the Maitama General Hospital where she is been attended to by a team of medical experts.

According to reports, the 15-year Miss Elizabeth Elijah who sustained serious injuries on one of her legs was working on the farm when the incident occurred.

She was rushed to Primary .Health Care Centre Jikoko and was discharged, largely because of the then ongoing industrial action by Labour.

According to her mother, Mrs.

Victoria Elijah, her father is a poor farmer who cannot afford the long list of drugs prescribed for her.

The crash of the military aircrafts claimed the life of one of the pilot who has since been buried

