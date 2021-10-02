FCT Minister, Ramatu Aliyu, condoles NAWOJ chairperson over daughter’s death

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has condoled the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) FCT Chapter, over the sudden death of Gloria Tarbunde, the daughter of its Chairperson, Anne Daniel.

The minister who described her death as a rude shock, however, prayed that in this difficult time, the love of God shelters the chairperson and mend the pain as she strives to move the Association forward.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to Anne Daniels, her family and FCT NAWOJ, for this painful and unfortunate loss. I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of your your daughter, Gloria Tarbunde, who passed on at the young age of 12.

“I pray that in this difficult time, the love of God shelters you and mend the pains, watch over the family and put an end to untimely death.

“Please accept my condolences on behalf of the entire Federal Capital Territory Administration. I also wish to condole the entire members of the National Association of Women Journalists for this great loss. May her soul rest in peace,” she said.