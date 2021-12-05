FCT minister reads riots act on buildings without approvals





The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has once again cautioned against the building of structures within the FCT without proper approval from relevant agencies of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) saying all buildings must fit into the overall structure of the Abuja Master plan.

The minister stated this when he received members of the

Governing Council of the University of Abuja, led by its chairman and pro-chancellor, Professor Ahmed Modibbo Muhammed, on a courtesy visit to the FCTA.

The minister said the FCT was a creation of law and as a

result, no building should be erected within the territory without the supervision and approval of officials of the FCTA.

He stated the importance of the saying that public buildings the world over are subject to supervision and advised the university authorities to always follow these guidelines in the course of developing the university infrastructure.

He said: “Usually, when land is allocated, no matter how vast, its development has to fit into the overall master plan and everything has to be placed in the right location.”

He also said the university should have its own comprehensive Master plan that fits into the Abuja masterplan, whereby the university authorities will work seamlessly with the FCT administration in the development of the university.

Speaking on the recent kidnap of some staff of the university

by armed men, the minister commended the university authorities, especially the vice chancellor, Professor Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, for the roles they played bursting the crime.



He said the Kidnap attempt was a well-planned attack targeted at the city of Abuja and it was the intention of the criminals to get maximum amount of publicity owning to the strategic nature of the city and raise doubts as to the security situation within the nation’s capital.



As a result of cracking that case, the minister added, several other planned attacks were prevented from being executed.



While acknowledging the continuous support and cooperation of the University’s Teaching Hospital, especially in the fight against the COVID- 19 pandemic in the FCT, the minister stated that the FCTA will continue to support the university, more so, as staff of the FCTA has continued to take advantage of its proximity to advance themselves academically and professionally.



He also assured the university delegation that issues raised such as encroachments on university land and other concerns will be adequately addressed saying that the university more than any other public sector institution has played a very significant role in the development of the territory.



He said: “For instance, Gwagwalada which is the biggest satellite town in the FCT would not have been what it is today without the presence of the university.”

Related

No tags for this post.