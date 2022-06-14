FCT minister swears in newly elected area council chairmen, councillors







Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has sworn-in newly elected six area council chairmen and their deputies in compliance with court order.



Bello, while performing the swearing in ceremony Tuesday in Abuja urged them to focus on good governance aimed at satisfying the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate.

Chief Judge of the FCT, Justice Hussaini Yusuf, represented by Justice Suleiman Belgore, administered the oath of office to the chairmen and their deputies.



The minister enjoined them to abide by the oath of office, defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the rules and regulations of the FCT.



“The time of electioneering campaign is over. Now it is time to face and focus on good governance to ensure that the electorates enjoy more dividends of democracy in the territory.



“You should accord priority attention to primary health care services. I also advice you to give attention to primary education and other basic social amenities,” Bello said.

The Mandate Secretary for FCT Area Councils Services Secretariat, Alhaji Abubakar Dantsoho also enjoined the chairmen to prioritise their area of concentration.



“You were elected to perform and you are going to be judged by your performance. You can see about three of them were reelected. If they have not performed well, I’m sure they would not be elected by the electorate.”

