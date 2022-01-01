FCT Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Minister(FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has tested positive to COVID-19.

The Ministet experienced some mild symptoms of sore throat, feverish feeling and mild running nose from 28th December 28, 2021, and went for a COVID-19 test.

The result returned positive in the early hours of Friday December 31, 2021.

Mallam Bello who remained in high spirits, is isolating and receiving treatment at home and is currently doing fine.

He said the medical personnel attending to him informed him that his case is mild because he has taken two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

His words: “I have tested positive for COVID-19. After a hide and seek period spanning 21 months (1yr 9 months) between COVID-19 and my humble self, the virus finally caught up with me during the dying days of 2021. After feeling unwell from 28th December, I decided to do a COVID-19 test yesterday morning.

“The result came out positive this morning. Currently doing fine, with some sore throat, feverish feeling and mild running nose. Undertaking treatment and isolation at home.

“I salute and wish all the medical personnel in the FCT and beyond who have been in the front line fighting this pandemic a happy and prosperous new year 2022. I pray for the quick recovery of all of us currently afflicted with COVID-19.

“I have been informed by the experts that my case is mild because I took two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so. “

Malam Bello while appealing to those who are yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so, commended all medical personnel in the FCT and beyond for their front line role in the containment of the virus.