FCT Minister urges employers to accept corps members

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Muhammad Musa Bello, has implored employers not to reject corps members posted to their organizations for the mandatory one year national service.

He stated this yesterday during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch “C” Stream 2 Orientation Course for Corps members held at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp, Kubwa, Abuja.

Represented by the Director Finance and Administration of FCT Social Development Secretariat, Hajia Safia Umar, Bello said that there was an imminent threat to placement of corps members because of the human resources released into the system.

He said: “The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) remains a dependable partner in the “project Nigeria” and will continue to mobilize constructive energy for a seamless operation of the NYSC scheme within the FCT. We are committed, resolute and desirous to support this corporate strategy towards accelerated socio-economic development of Nigeria.

“I plead earnest with all private and public organizations and indeed corps employers to sacrifice their generosity on the altar of clemency and accept all corps members posted to them as a mark of patriotism and support for this laudable problem.”

On his part, the FCT Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Bello Ballama, said that the collaborative effort of the NYSC Governing Board, FCTA, NYSC National Directorate Headquarters and many others, especially the corps members themselves, helped in having a successful orientation exercise, even as he urged the corps members to remove every avoidable indicators of failure that may militate against their service year.

“The corps members have demonstrated a high degree of understanding and assimilation of the training they received during the three- week and are skilled to face their service year with all determination. As you depart for your PPAs, I urge you to settle down fast while dismissing every iota of fear of the unknown, self-pity and condemnation that are avoidable indicators of failure,” he said.

