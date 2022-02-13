FCT Minister washes hands off unpaid salaries, allowances of striking teachers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has washed his hands off the lingering strike action embarked by primary schools teachers in the territory.

According to one of the primary school teachers who would not want her name in print, the cause of the strike is connected to unpaid arrears of salaries and allowances owed by the Local Education Authoritie between 2018 and 2021 year.

The source also added that the authorities were yet to pay January 2022 salary

But the Public Relation Officer of the Education Secretariat of Malam Kabiru Muss in an interview, explained that the striking teachers were under the purview of Local Education Authority

Kabiru noted that those under the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) “are merely acting in solidarity with the Local Education Authority (LEA) Schools under the Ministry of of the FCT.”

Kabiru said salaries of the UBEC schools under the FCT had been cleared while the salaries and allowances of teachers of primary schools under the purview of the Area Council authorities were yet to be paid.

When asked why the FCT Minister could not give directive to the area council chairmen to pay the arrears of salaries and and allowances owed the teachers, Kabiru said, “I’m not in the position to answer the question.”

Chief Press Secretary to the Minster of State for FCT, Austin Elemue, however, told Blueprint that the problem between FCT and primary school teachers began in 2013 but noted that the Minister had earlier intervened through a bailout.

He noted that due to paucity of funds in the ministry, the Minister could not prevail on the chairmen of the area councils to pay promotion allowances of the striking teachers.

Mr Elemue said, “the FCT administration is not owing teachers’ salaries as being speculated.

“As a matter of fact, the FCT Administration has been doing its best for FCT teachers, and I state for sure that in December all teachers that are under the payroll of the FCT Administration were paid. We are not owing any teacher’s salary.

“However, at the Area Council level, they were able to implement promotions, but the issue of arrears became a problem.

“The NUT and the Area Council authorities had an agreement to offset the arrears over a period of time. In other words, they will come up with a workable template on how they are going to implement the payment of the arrears.

“However, I understand that the council authorities did not invite the leadership of NUT to a round table discussion since December hence the recent strike action.

“The NUT is not talking of the arrears now, but that they should come together and get a workable template on how they are going to defray the outstanding arrears.

“The issue of teachers salaries is made a frontline charge in the Federal Capital Territory, and there is never a time when salaries are held.

“On this very issue, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has made several efforts in ensuring that the Area council authorities come up with a workable template.”

Meanwhile, the strike action has lingered for over two months but was temporarily stopped in December with a broken promise to pay teachers allowances who had to resume the strike action in January, 2022.