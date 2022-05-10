FCT monarch charges new subjects on performance 

The Asugeri of Idu, village head of Idu, the host community of Idu Industrial Area, Abuja, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Muhammad Bawa Makama, Tuesday, charged those newly coronated with titles to ensure effective performance and good governance in their various jurisdiction.

The village head honoured some residents under his domain with varying awards, chieftaincy titles and community leaderships on the second day of the just celebrated 2022 Eid-el-Fitri at the village square of the ancient community.

The awards of Commissioner of Idu Industrial Area, Counsellor of Idu Community and Ambassador of Idu Community went to the General Manager, C – Way Nigeria Limited, Jason Che, Manager, C – Way Nigeria Limited, Carlos Lai and the Manager Nigerian Bottling Comoany PLC, (Coca Cola), in Idu Industrial Area, FCT respectively.

While the chieftaincy title of Wakilin Jarida went to the New National Star correspondent, Abbanobi – Eku Onyeka for his good reportage and effective dissemination of information to entire community, while the Jakadiyar Idu went to the Manager, Human Resources, C – Way Nigeria Limited, Mrs Ladi S. Aliyu – Okojie. All the companies are in Idu Industrial Area, FCT.

In the area of community leadership, Mallam Musa Ofege, Musa Alih and Safiyanu Sallah were coronated as community leaders of Ebira, Igalla and Kemberi communities respectively.

Others who made leaders of their communities were Sunday Etua, Delta communities and Peter Ekma, Idoma and Utonkon communities.

