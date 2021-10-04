FCT monarchs hail NBA chair on community development

Traditional rulers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja have commended the vice chairman Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Gwagwalada branch, Barr David Aigbefoh for his contributions towards the development to community.

The traditional rulers, led by the Hakimi, Alhaji Hussaini Barde, gathered Saturday to celebrate this worthy citizen of Nigeria for his giant strides and enormous contributions to the growth and development of their various communities within the FCT.

The Hakimi, who spoke for the seven village heads of Tungan Maje, Anagada, Yimi, Shanigu, Thitumi, Kazukwu and Epe amongst others, stated that they would always appreciate Barr. Aigbefoh as a detribalised, generous and worthy citizen of Nigeria.

Alhaji Barde on behalf of the village heads, specifically prayed Almighty God to continually bless and protect Barr. Aigbefoh for all his development efforts and valuable assistance to the various communities in the FCT.

He said among his contributions was his initiative to build a divisional police station in Tungan Maje, a suburb of Gwagwalada area council in the FCT.

On his part, Barr. Aigbefoh, who was accompanied by a resident of Tungan Maje, Prof. Sunday Ichado, thanked them for the honour, recognition and encomiums on him and reiterated his commitment towards supporting the various communities to the best of his ability.

He further urged the traditional rulers to cooperate with the FCT Commissioner of Police and security agencies to continue with the peace, harmony and security currently prevalent in their various domains as this would go a long way in spreading the much needed development in all the nooks and crannies of the various villages within the FCT.