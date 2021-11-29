FCT: NANS commends minister over appointment of SA youth designate

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended Minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello, for giving youth opportunity to be senior member of his cabinet.

The NAN president, Comrade Sunday Adebayo in a letter to the minister and made available to Blueprint, applauded the minister saying that, “We wish to show our appreciation to the honorable Minister of FCT for finding it worthy to appoint one of our own, Comrade Isaac David, the Commander of Abuja Original inhabitant Youth Empowerment. Organisation (AOIYEO) as an S.A Youth to the Honorable Minister.”

He stated that the appointment is well deserved knowing that David is one of the very finest in the area of youth and students mobilization.

“We also wish to use this opportunity to commend the minister on his developmental strides as well as positive initiatives which has given a landmark impact in the FCT,” he said.

The newly appointed SA to the minister and president of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO), David, has called on indigenous youth and residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to support and pray for him to deliver the new mandate assigned to him by the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello.

David made this call when a delegation of North Central Youth Parliament (NCYP) paid him a congratulatory visit in his office on November 2021 in Abuja.

The special assistant emphasised that the continued support from all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, political or religious inclinations is necessary to enable him use the position to take the youth to greater heights.

“I must say that no opportunity given to anybody to lead, can succeed without prayers and advice, that is why I am appealing to the good people of FCT to pray for all of us that have been appointed to succeed, so that we will not disappoint our people and the government of FCT,” he said.

David also urged them to extend same support to all the appointees in the FCT to enable them deliver quality services to the residents as encapsulated in the change agenda of the federal government.

He assured that his office as special assistant to the minister on Youth would run an open door policy with advice and criticism if necessary, adding that all the strata of the society would be carried along to give every youth a sense of belonging.

David further called for peaceful coexistence amongst all ethnic groups resident in the FCT.

He said: “We should maintain the tempo of the peace we are enjoying in Abuja. All I need now is your continues support and prayer because this appointment is not different from what I have been doing as youth leader since 2005 till date.”