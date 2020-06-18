FCT NAWOJ joins protest against rape, other violent crimes

In compliance with the directive of the national leadership of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) the FCT chapter of the association has embarked on a protest against rape and other Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

NAWOJ chairpersons in the 36 states and the FCT were enjoined to key into the one-week nationwide protest against increased cases of rape, killings and other forms of violence against women from June 15 to 26, 2020.

The protest, which commenced from the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, saw women journalists bearing placards inscription like: Stop Sexual Violence; No Means No; Say No to Rape; We Are Not sex Toys; Respect Women, Girls; match through the street to the Utako Market.

Addressing journalists before the protest, the Chairperson, NAWOJ FCT, Comrade Stella Okoh Esene, urged the federal government to provide a strong and effective legal system that would enforce stiffer penalties on rapists and other SGBV offenders.

The chairperson decried the rise in rape and sexual assault in the country and stressed the need for collective efforts by stakeholders in addressing the menace.

Also speaking, Chairman, NUJ FCT Council, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbeche, explained the need for consistency and persistence by media professionals in the campaign to curb the menace.

He reiterated the commitments and support of the Council towards achieving the desired results in the fight against rape and violence against women.

According to him, the scourge of rape and SGBV was worse than the COVID-19 pandemic hence the need for sustained campaign against it.