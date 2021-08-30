FCT: NAYA advocates adolescent and youth-friendly health centre

National Coordinator Novel Association for Youth Advocacy (NAYA), Rosemary Adaji, has advocated the establishment of adolescent and youth-friendly health services.

In her remark at a one day media parley on improving access of young people to adolescent and youth sexual reproductive health and services in Kuje over the weekend, Rosemary tasked the Federal Capital Territory Administration to establish and ensure evidence-based practices in the FCT.

According to her, this will ensure that youth friendly health services are integrated into existing routine services in primary health care facilities to promote awareness and utilisation among young people of available adolescent youth friendly health services in primary health care services (PHCS).

She said whereas the federal government is committed to increasing funding for family planning and to assuring that the youth use modern contraception, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) does not have specific budget line dedicated to Adolescent Youth Fridley Health Services (AYFHS).

Rosemary pointed out that the national guidelines for the integration of adolescent and youth friendly health services into primary health care facilities in Nigeria, provides a framework that the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency operatives nationwide, and could be used for integrating AYFHS into the existing PHCs in Nigeria.

“Adolescent and youth friendly health service AYFHS attract young people, respond to their needs, and increase the likelihood that they will use the services available to them. They include family planning services that young people trust and feel are intended for them,” she stated.

She added that, state level primary health care development boards should act now to improve access to and create an enabling environment for AYFHS.

