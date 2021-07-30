FCT-NSCDC inaugurates task force against fake security firms

In order to check quackery among operators of private security guards in the Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has established a task force to check the menace.

Our correspondent reports that the FCT Command of the Corps constituted the task force with executives of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) on board.

Inaugurating the task force Friday, the FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Peter Maigari, said the core objective of the task force “is to fish out private security guard companies who are not licensed, or operating with expired licence.”

“The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is saddled with the mandate of licensing private guard companies and monitoring their activities; however, we discovered that some of these companies were not licensed.

“Those who are licensed know those ones who are not licensed, so in order for us to fish out those who are not licensed, we are now forming a taskforce to make sure we go after them.

“And to equally review those licensed to ensure that they are not using expired licence. So, they should step up and do the needful. It’s either they come to register and be licensed or they quit the business,” he said.

Responding, the chairman of the task force, Kufana Danjuma, noted that the initiative was part of the solution to effectively tackle the issue “which is among the biggest problems in the FCT and the country at large.”

Danjuma, who is also a member of ALPSPN, said since 2009 quackery had been happening in the FCT and other parts of the country, “but there is no proper sanitation, especially amid the prevailing security problems.”

He gave the assurance that given the needed political “will from relevant stakeholders, the task force will efficiently deliver on its mandate.”