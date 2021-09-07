FCT NUT to establish micro finance bank

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Monday said arrangements are on top gear to establish a micro finance bank.

This would be good news to members of NUT in the FCT as the union plans to establish a cooperative micro finance bank for the benefit of members.

The FCT chairman of the union, Comrade Stephen Knabayi dropped the hint in a chat with Blueprint in his office at the Teachers’ House, Gwagwalada.

He noted that the bank would assist members to deposit their salaries and other savings to the bank in line with the provision law of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

” We have in mind to execute some projects which we have started. Many are at the committees levels and one of it is to see how we can upgrade our cooperative society to micro-finance bank. As I speak with you now, there are plans on ground and committees are submitting their reports on how to take the cooperative to the next level,” he stated.

The FCT NUT boss pointed out that the project is receiving fast attention due to support from teachers, even as he charged members of the union to show commitment and dedication to their duties.

Knabayi further stated that the union was able to complete some projects including opening of a guest house in Gwagwalada and the city centre.

He added that the guest house would help the union host its guests whenever there would be national or international meetings and conferences.

The NUT chairman added that another achievement the union recorded under the current executive was in the area of ensuring that all teachers are registered under Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

Related

No tags for this post.