FCT: Obute re-elected ANDA president, assures on welfare, facilities

Re-elected President Abuja Newspaper Distributors’ Association (ANDA), Chief Benji Obute, has pledged to protect the interest of the organisation by ensuring the welfare of the members.

Chief Obute, who made the pledge during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, over the weekend, promised to completely reposition ANDA and transform the association to an enviable position.

He said, in the last two years of his stewardship, his leadership built structures and brought tap water to the distribution centre as well as took the welfare of the members seriously, with a view to protecting their individual and collective businesses.

While calling on members to give him and his team maximum support for better service delivery, Chief Obute pledged to provide more structures, especially the provision of toilet facilities, shelters and fortify the business premises with a view to keeping away the destitute and miscreants who constitute nuisance to the premises.

He said, “We will also continue with welfare to our members as well as opportunities for members to access non-interest soft loans that will help stabilise their respective businesses.”

Obute also pledged to secure a permanent site for the association, saying success towards the vision was already in sight and called on members to put their hands on the deck to achieve the goal.

Blueprint learnt that the Obute leadership team were returned unopposed in a fresh election held on the 17th of July, 2021; the first of its kind in the history of the association.