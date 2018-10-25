FCT partners Boundary Commission to ‘recover’ Abuja borders

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said it will
collaborate with the National Boundary Commission to ensure that all
its boundary areas encroached upon are recovered and protected against
future abuse.
The FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, while receiving a delegation
from the commission said that the administration would work with the
commission to carry out projects within reasonable costs.
He said the administration would ensure that boundary areas around the FCT were demarcated with concrete pillars that would be visible to laymen.
The minister noted that structures that were already sitting on the boundary areas around the territory would be removed and compensation
paid to deserving affected developers.
He said the high rate at which the population of the territory was growing had necessitated that steps should be taken to stop further
encroachments.
Mr. Bello said the FCTA had in the past unwittingly sited projects in
parts of Kogi around the Abaji boundary areas, which was not part of
the Abuja land mass.
He said that the Karshi Ara road that extends into Nasarawa state
being done by the FCTA, as well as parts of the FCT that were already
built up that were thought to be in Niger State.
Mr. Bello commended the relationship between the FCTA and the
commission, saying it had enabled the administration to have a clearer
picture of the boundary.
He said the FCT boundary committee had been repositioned with the
permanent secretary as the chairman, the director, survey and mapping
as the secretary, while respected eminent personalities had also been
included.
“All areas that are built up on the border will have to move; with
dialogue we can make arrangement for compensations.
“The border has to be demarcated and it has to be something those that
are not experts can see right through. There should be a buffer zone
that differentiates the area and we need to do what the law says,” he
said.
The Director-General of the Commission, Muhammad Ahmad, said that a
joint meeting had been scheduled to hold in a few days’ to review the status
of the boundary and agree on a new roadmap.
He said this would address the challenges of encroachment and counter
encroachments.
He advised the FCT Administration and Nasarawa government to stop
granting development permits along the border corridor, pending the
conclusion of work.
Ahmad also charged the FCTA to undertake a comprehensive census of
all the developments on the boundary line along the FCT/Nasarawa area
in particular for proper records and necessary actions.
He said this would make the boundary of the FCT and its
neighbours more visible on the ground.
According to him, the affected border communities of the FCT and her
neighbouring states should be encouraged to come together and discuss
issues of cross broader cooperation to douse tensions and downplay the
politics of boundary disputes.
Ahmad also suggested a special funding for the placement of primary
pillars across the boundary areas of the FCT, saying the normal
funding of the commission cannot support that. (NAN)
Be the first to comment