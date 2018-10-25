FCT partners Boundary Commission to ‘recover’ Abuja borders

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said it will

collaborate with the National Boundary Commission to ensure that all

its boundary areas encroached upon are recovered and protected against

future abuse.

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, while receiving a delegation

from the commission said that the administration would work with the

commission to carry out projects within reasonable costs.

He said the administration would ensure that boundary areas around the FCT were demarcated with concrete pillars that would be visible to laymen.

The minister noted that structures that were already sitting on the boundary areas around the territory would be removed and compensation

paid to deserving affected developers.

He said the high rate at which the population of the territory was growing had necessitated that steps should be taken to stop further

encroachments.

Mr. Bello said the FCTA had in the past unwittingly sited projects in

parts of Kogi around the Abaji boundary areas, which was not part of

the Abuja land mass.

He said that the Karshi Ara road that extends into Nasarawa state

being done by the FCTA, as well as parts of the FCT that were already

built up that were thought to be in Niger State.

Mr. Bello commended the relationship between the FCTA and the

commission, saying it had enabled the administration to have a clearer

picture of the boundary.

He said the FCT boundary committee had been repositioned with the

permanent secretary as the chairman, the director, survey and mapping

as the secretary, while respected eminent personalities had also been

included.

“All areas that are built up on the border will have to move; with

dialogue we can make arrangement for compensations.

“The border has to be demarcated and it has to be something those that

are not experts can see right through. There should be a buffer zone

that differentiates the area and we need to do what the law says,” he

said.

The Director-General of the Commission, Muhammad Ahmad, said that a

joint meeting had been scheduled to hold in a few days’ to review the status

of the boundary and agree on a new roadmap.

He said this would address the challenges of encroachment and counter

encroachments.

He advised the FCT Administration and Nasarawa government to stop

granting development permits along the border corridor, pending the

conclusion of work.

Ahmad also charged the FCTA to undertake a comprehensive census of

all the developments on the boundary line along the FCT/Nasarawa area

in particular for proper records and necessary actions.

He said this would make the boundary of the FCT and its

neighbours more visible on the ground.

According to him, the affected border communities of the FCT and her

neighbouring states should be encouraged to come together and discuss

issues of cross broader cooperation to douse tensions and downplay the

politics of boundary disputes.

Ahmad also suggested a special funding for the placement of primary

pillars across the boundary areas of the FCT, saying the normal

funding of the commission cannot support that. (NAN)

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.