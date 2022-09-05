FCT partners Veritas University to train world-best Nurses, Pharmacists

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mohammed Musa Bello and the management of the Veritas University, have signed a memorandum of understanding to produce graduates in the fields of Nursing and Pharmacy, who are able to deliver according to global best practices.

In a statement released to Blueprint Monday in Abuja by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Miss. Enuwa Evelyn Obekpa, said students studying Nursing and Pharmacy will be deployed to hospitals within FCT for their practicum.

According to the Enuwa, the agreement took place when the Vice Chancellor of Veritas University, Rev. Fr. Prof. Hyacinth Ichoku, led a delegation of management Staff, on a courtesy visit to the Minister Thursday, 1st September, 2022 in his office.

The statement said: The Minister who was impressed with the accelerated developmental strides in the university under the leadership of Professor Ichoku, appreciates the contribution of the university in addressing the education needs of the teeming youth population in the country.

“In a memorandum of understanding between the honorable Minister and the Vice Chancellor, students studying Nursing and Pharmacy will be deployed to hospitals within FCT for their practicum.

“Other issues brought to the fore includes, the speedy completion of the road construction project leading to Zuma, where the University is located.

“The Honorable Minister also reiterates his commitment to intensify effort to beef up security in Bwari Area Council so that people can go about their legitimate businesses.

“The Vice Chancellor while appreciating the magnanimous gesture of the Honorable minister, states that the current courses in the Faculty of Health Sciences would heralds the Medical college, which when completed, would be among top leading medical schools in the Country.”

