FCT persons with disabilities excluded from public infrastructure – Report

An audit report has exposed lack of basic infrastructure in public offices for people living with disabilities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The report titled “Accessibility Audit Report of Public Infrastructure in Federal Capital Territory” showed the level of exclusion persons with disabilities face in accessing public infrastructure on an equal basis with others.

The accessibility audit which was carried out by the Nigerian Association of the Blind (NAB) FCT chapter also showed that none of the facilities audited had accessible parking spaces reserved for persons with disabilities and only two out of the 10 facilities had an accessible pathway.

Giving the breakdown of the report on Tuesday during an advocacy visit on the FCT Development Control office, Chairman of NAB, Mr Obinna Ekujeronye, said the entrances leading to most of the facilities had slippery stairs without alternative accessible entrance/route of travel.

According to him, “The stairs and floor surfaces next to entrance, internal doors, ramps, stairs and other unavoidable permanent fixtures in the circulation route such as pillars and lobby centre pieces had no colour contrast from the rest of the surrounding areas, making it difficult distinguish between features especially for persons with visual impairment.”

“External and internal environment of all the schools audited are not accessible to person lbs with disabilities. This portrays the extent to which person with disabilities are excluded form programmes and opportunities that will benefit them,” he said.

Responding, the director, development control FCT, Mukhtar Galadima, pledged that his office will do everything possible to accommodate the concerns of people living with disabilities, saying it will ensure to make Abuja inclusive for everyone.