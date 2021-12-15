FCT Police arrest #NorthIsBleeding protesters

Officers of the FCT Police Command, Wednesday, dispersed #NorthIsBleeding protesters in Abuja.

The NorthIsBleeding protests are organised against the continuous insecurity and killings ravaging the northern states under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Report in the media indicate that some Nigerians from the Northern part of the country took to Twitter since last week using the hashtag #NorthIsBleeding to demand Buhari’s resignation over his failure to combat increasing insecurity in the region.



They had, among other things, condemned Buhari’s visit to Lagos state for the book launch of a political ally a few days after bandits burnt to ashes over 45 travellers in Sokoto state.

The protests had hit Kano, and other northern states before spreading to the FCT.

In a press statement, Thursday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Josephine Adeh, said the Command forestalled breakdown in law and order in Area 1, Garki.



It read in part, “Following the receipt of information today, December 15, 2021, at about 10:30hrs, about a civil disturbance at Area 1 Garki, resulting from an ensued clash between Hoodlums and the self acclaimed revolutionist Sowore and his hired thugs, bearing placards with all forms of inciting inscription.

“A team of operational assets attached to the FCT police Command were drafted swiftly to the scene to forestall further outbreak of violence and disintegration of law and order.



Consequent upon the above.

“The team on arrival, took control of the situation, dispersed the assembly and restored normalcy to the situation. Parties initially taken into custody for various reasons were profiled and some released unconditionally.”

Accordong to the Spokesperson, “While urging the good people of the FCT to remain law abiding, the FCT Commisioner of Police, CP Sunday Babaji, enjoins residents not to relent in cooperating with the Police as regards prompt rendition of information.



“The Command also implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergencies or distresses through the following lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.