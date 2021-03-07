FCT Police arrest ‘one chance robbers’, recover exhibits



Operatives of the FCT Police Command has arrested four suspected one chance robbers, including one women, along Kubwa Express and Jahi axis.

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, ASP Yusuf Mariam, Sunday in Abuja, said: “The suspects were arrested by Police Operatives on routine patrol while attempting to dispossess unsuspecting victims of their valuables.



“The suspects are: Hyacent Avertse, 30; Abi Joseph, 45; John Ideh, 48; and Nora Okoronkwo, 35. Exhibits recovered are: one black colour Lexus E330, five mobile phones and one camouflage cap.”

The spokesperson said effort was being made to arrest two suspects, who were still at large, even as she assured that all suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.



“The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352,” she further stated.

