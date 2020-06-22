FCT Police arrest suspect wanted for murder, kidnapping



The FCT Police Command, Monday, said its operatives have arrested a suspect on the command’s wanted list for culpable homicide and kidnapping.

A press statement by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said: “Following an ongoing investigation, the FCT Police Command on June 21, 2020, at about 06:00hrs arrested one Bello Saleh of Dobi Village, who has been on Police wanted persons’ list, for culpable homicide and kidnapping.



“The suspect who is a notorious kidnapper was arrested at his hideout in Paiko Kore Village of Gwagwalada Area Council, after a painstaking manhunt by police operatives.”

According to the spokesperson, “On April 15, 2020, the suspect, Bello Saleh, in the company of his gang members now at large, shot and killed one Ejike Idoko of Dobi Village. The deceased was killed by the gang after he prevented the assailants from kidnapping his pregnant wife.”



He said efforts were being intensified to arrest other members of the gang and recover firearms used by the gang for their criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Manzah reaffirmed the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property in the FCT.