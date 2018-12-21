FCT Police back NUJ campaign against fakes

Chizoba Ogbeche

FCT Police Command has backed the campaign by the newly elected executive of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abuja Council, to rid the provision of fakes and impostors.

Commission of Police (CP) in charge of the territory, CP Bala Ciroma, disclosed this while playing to the council executive led by its Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche, yesterday, at the command headquarters in Abuja.

The Police boss, who acknowledged the importance of the NUJ, especially as it concerns communication and sensitisation of the public on security, pledged his commitment to build the relationship that exists between the Force and the media as well as make it stronger.

He said, “I know the importance of the media and the NUJ and I have been in this command for over five years and know the relationship that exists between the Police and the media.

“I will build on what exists and make it stronger and also offer the council every courtesy that will enhance the relationship. We will partner with you to ensure that there is sanity in the FCT.”

Speaking further, CP Ciroma said that security is responsibility of all and for the Police to succeed, especially given limited no of personnel, “we need the support of then people, which is where the concept of community policing comes from. I will always be open to offers for collaboration and would work closely the council.”

On the taskforce against ‘one chance’ robbery, he said that the taskforce has been trying though there is always room for improvement.

He assured that, especially in the ‘ember’ months the command has been doing extra work to bring ‘one chance’ robbery and other forms of crime to the barest minimum.

Earlier, the NUJ Chairman had told the Police boss that the executive was elected into office on December 1, 2019, and were liaising with critical stakeholders.

He said that the council has enjoyed a healthy relationship with the Police over time and we would like the relationship to continue as well as seek ways to deepen the relationship.

The council chairman stated that the executive has concluded plans to put in place a committee against fakes by January 2019, to check the menace of fake journalists and use of hate speech on social media.

He solicited the support and cooperation of the command especially as it concerns the operation of the committee and appealed for some police personnel attached to the committee.

Comrade Ogbeche commended the CP on the operations of the taskforce against on ‘one chance’ robbers and expressed the readiness of the NUJ, Abuja council, to cooperate with the command in a bid to achieve more and rid the territory of the menace, which appears to be on the rise during the Yuletide season given heightened desperation.

