FCT Police beef up security, assure on safety of lives, property

The FCT Police Command has assured residents of the safety of lives and property, even as the command has beefed up security in the territory in a bid to fight and reduce crime to its barest minimum.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, made this known in a press statement, Sunday in Abuja.

He said, “The FCT Police Command wishes to assure the public that as part of its on-going effort to protect lives and property, the Command has deployed proactive measures across the Federal Capital Territory to fight and reduce crime to its barest minimum.



“The Command therefore wishes to state that the trending information on social media was a one-off incident recorded on a road leading to an isolated estate located in Life Camp over a week ago. However, this does not represent the current security situation in the axis, as security has been beefed up around the affected estate.

“While restating its commitment to collaborate with residents to fight crime in FCT, the Command wants to inform the public that the areas mentioned in the trending message are constantly under surveillance and patrol by both uniform and plainclothes police operatives who have been proactive in securing the area.”

Manzah further stated that, “The Command wants to reassure residents of Life Camp, Godab estate, ACO Estate and other parts of FCT that proactive round the clock crime-fighting measures have been deployed to guarantee their security.

“FCT residents are therefore enjoined to go about their lawful daily activities. In case of distress, the FCT Police Command Control room can be reached on: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”