FCT Police deploys massively ahead of Easter, assures residents of peaceful festivity

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has deployed human and material resources across the nooks and crannies of the territory to ensure that residents enjoy the Easter celebration to its maximum.

This is as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, AIG Sadiq Abubakar, has CP assures residents of a peaceful festivity.

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, SP Josephine Adeh, Friday in Abuja, said the deployment, which consists of all intelligence and tactical assets at the command’s disposal cemented with inter-agency collaboration, was borne out of the need to curb crime and criminality in all its dynamics.

“The deployment is characterised by strengthened police-community relationship towards intelligence gathering, visibility policing at all places of worship and every point of social gathering, stop and search duty, intelligence-led raids on black spots, highway, and border patrol, aggressive vehicular/foot patrol, and surveillance, inter-agency collaboration and sundry,” she added.

According to the spokesperson, “Consequent upon the above, the FCT Commissioner of Police AIG Sadiq Idris Abubakar wishes to assure residents of the territory of the command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that they have a safe and peaceful environment during the Easter celebration period and beyond.”

SP Adeh noted that, “The CP while briefing senior officers from all units and formations of the command on the operation order, charged the officers to ensure that no stone is left unturned as they discharge their duties in tandem with global best practices and respect for fundamental human rights.

“He also enjoined residents to embrace peace and other virtues in the spirit of the festivity as they join the Christian faithful across the world in the celebration.

“He also called for vigilance and urged residents to take advantage of the police control room numbers in reporting suspicious activities: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.”

