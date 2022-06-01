FCT Police dislodge bandits, rescue 4 on Dadu Hills

The FCT Police has sai its operatives dislodged bandits on the Dadu Hills in Kuje Area Council and rescued four kidnapped victims.

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Josephine Adeh, Wednesday in Abuja, said: “Following the receipt of actionable intelligence about the movement of suspected bandits holding some people hostage, the FCT Police Command, in a concerted effort with the Destiny Hunters, stormed Dadu Hills Via Chukwuku in Kuje Area Council of the territory, dislodged the bandits from their hideouts, destroyed the hideout and successfully rescued four victims.”

She said, “The operation which commenced at about 06:00hrs on May 31, 2022, recorded the rescue of Mustahudeen Sani, Felix Vaa,, and Adamu Isa, all males, who were reportedly kidnapped between May 23 and 25, 2022, at Kiyi, Kwali Area Council; and Abdulsalam Uzugiz, who was Kidnay at Angwan Gade Extension, Kuje Area Council.

“Unfortunately, the criminal elements upon sighting the gallant advancement of the team engaged them in a gun duel where a member of the Destiny Hunter paid the ultimate price.

“The miscreants retreated with various degrees of gunshot injuries owing to the superior firepower of the team.”

According to the spokesperson, “The victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination and subsequently reunited with their families.”

She said the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, while extending condolences to the family of the deceased reassured residents of the command’s unflinching commitment to ridding the territory of crime and criminality.

“Complimenting the above, members of the public are therefore urged to remain vigilant, and strengthen their partnership with the Police as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence reporting any suspicious or abnormal occurrence through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,” she said.

