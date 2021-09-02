FCT Police files intimidation, defamation charges against ex-Ogun Milad

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Wednesday filed a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, intimidation and defamation of character against the former Military Administrator of Ogun state, Commodore Kayode Olofinmoyin (retd.)

In the case which was filed before a Gbagwalada Upper Area Court, Olofinmoyin was charged alongside one Naval Seaman K.I. Shaibu for allegedly directing Shaibu to shoot one Babatunde Akintade at the Gbagwalada Main Market.

The First Information Report (FIR) alleged further that on August 12, 2021, Akintade, reported at the Police Area Command, Gbagwalada that on July 17, 2021, Olofinmoyin went to the market with Shaibu to break people’s shops.

It also alleged that when Akintade asked the 1st defendant about his action, he directed Shaibu to shoot at him if he came closer and also called him a thief.

Though the two defendants were not in court, the Police Prosecutor, Superintendent Dabo Yakubu, asked the court for a criminal summons to compel Olofinmoyin to appear in court for his arraignment.

Yakubu argued that the 1st defendant, since granted bail at the Police Area Command on personal recognition, had allegedly refused to report back to the police at the given date.

In his ruling, the Presiding Judge, Hon. Sanni Mohammed, accepted the FIR and asked the police to do the ‘needful’ on Olofinmoyin.