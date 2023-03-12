FCT Police hunt attackers of Abuja estate

The FCT Police Command has said its operatives are on the heels of suspected kidnappers who attacked an Abuja Estate, weekend, and kidnapped some residents.

Reports in the media had it that gunmen numbering about 20 stormed the Grow Homes Estate along Kuchibiyi in the Kubuwa area around 11:30 pm on Friday and kidnapped no fewer than 10 residents.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Josephine Adeh, said the police and the estate security were combing the bushes in the area ans beyond to ensure the victims are rescued.

“Upon receipt of the distress call on Friday March 10, 2023 from Grow Homes along Kuchibiyi after Champion Church, police operatives were immediately deployed to the scene.

“The suspects numbering about 20, however, abruptly suspended their operations and took off with 10 abducted victims with them into the bush.

“Operatives of the Police and the estate security are still combing the bushes in the area to ensure they are rescued unhurt,” the PPRO stated.

She urged the residents to remain calm and assist the command with useful information that could lead to the swift arrest of the criminals.



