FCT Police investigate fire at Next supermarket, nab 3 looters



The FCT Police Command has commenced investigation into Sunday fire out break at Next Cash&Carry Supermarket in Jahi Area of the FCT, just as three suspects were arrested for trying to loot the supermarket.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, in a press statement, in Abuja, said the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, CP Sunday Babaji, has ordered investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The Spokesperson disclosed that CP Babaji had visited the scene of the fire alongside the Minister for State, FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, for an on-the-spot assessment and supervision of activities at the scene.

The statement read in part, “Today Sunday, December 26, 2021, at about 11:15hours there was a report of a fire outbreak incidence at Next Cash and Carry Supermarket at Jahi District of the FCT.

“Upon receipt of the information, a team of Police officers attached to Mabushi Police Divisional Headquarters responded swiftly to the scene where a concerted effort of the Federal Fire Service, FCT Fire Service, Julius Berger Fire Service and members of other security agencies were deployed to manage the situation, minimise damage, extinguish the inferno and ensure the maintenance of law and order.

“Well-meaning members of the surrounding communities came out en masse and helped in evacuating goods and other valuables from the supermarket to a safe location within the area with the supervision of Police Officers of the Command who were on ground.

“This is contrary to the news making the rounds as there is no successful case of looting or carting away of goods from the store.

“The suspects who made attempts to cart away goods from the store and were promptly arrested including one Ali Audu,18; Yahaya Yunusa, 20; and Sahabi Abubakar, 20.

“Investigation is currently ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire. So far, no casualty has been recorded.”

