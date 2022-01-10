FCT Police loss 3 officers in auto crash





The FCT Police Command, Sunday, lost three police officers in an accident along Kubwa-Zuba Expressway.

Blueprint checks indicated that the accisent which occured opposite the Gwarinpa Estate involved men of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Nigerian Pikuce Force.

The accident reportedly occurred when one of the tyres of the police van conveying members of the squad to Kaduna on an operation bursted.Accorsing to eye witness account, the Hilux van veered off the road and entered a ditch where the three officers died instantly, leaving others with varying degrees of injures.

The eye witness, who didn’t want his name in print, said the officers were escorts reportedly heading to Kaduna for a special assignment.

Our correspondent gathered that officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) arrived the scene afterwards to rescue the injured and evacuate the bodies of the deceased to an undisclosed hospital.

When contacted, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Josephine Adeh, described the incident as an unfortunate and sad one, adding that the exact number of casualty was yet to be ascertained.

