FCT Police nab 26, recover 47 AK47, others

Operatives of the FCT Police command have smashed a kidnapping syndicate, even as three members of the gang were arrested.

The operatives also arrested 23 other suspects over their involvement in various crimes including car theft, fraud and cultism.

Parading the suspects before journalists, Friday at the Command Headquarters in Abuja, the Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, “The FCT Police Command has recorded a major mile-stone in its on-going fight against crime, with the smashing of a notorious kidnapping syndicate and recovery of 2 AK 47 Rifles and 60 rounds of live ammunitions.

Operatives from Dawaki Police Division acting on a tip-off arrested one Danjuma Mohammed, 38, in possession of two AK 47 rifles and 60 rounds of live ammunitions while transporting exhibits.

“Consequent upon his arrest, Police investigation led to the arrest of Yahaya Musa, 47; and Shagari Ahmadu, 42; who are members of the same syndicate which specialises in kidnapping for ransom around Bwari/ Kwali axis of the FCT.

“During a clearance operation launched at their camp in Bwari axis, police operatives from Bwari Division recovered two AK 47 rifles and 90 rounds of live ammunition abandoned by the suspects who escaped the camp on sighting the operatives.

“The exhibits recovered during this well-coordinated intelligence operation are four AK47 Rifles and 150 rounds of live ammunitions.

According to the police boss, “In another clearance operation carried out in a camp suspected to be that of kidnappers by the command’s Anti-violent Crime section along Kwaita-Kwali axis of the FCT, 1,600 live ammunitions and 15 empty magazines were recovered.”

Speaking further he said: “On August 27, 2021, the command’s Anti-Car Theft Section arrested one David Friday, 25; and his accomplice, Moses Benjamin, 34; for stealing a Toyota Corolla car at Goza Market, Airport Road.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the car belongs to his employer and the suspect fabricated a spare key of the car which he handed over to his accomplice to steal the said car from where it was parked. The car has been recovered.”

CP Sunday further stated that, “On September 5, 2021, eagle-eyed operatives from Mabushi Division while on stop and search arrested one Confidence David, 24; and Charles Courage, 20; suspected to be cultists.

“A locally made pistol was found in their possession. Meanwhile one of the suspects, Confidence David confessed to being a member of Vikens Confraternity.”

Similarly, operatives of the command on September 3, acting on credible intelligence arrested one Dada Hassan, 55; along Giri axis of the FCT.

“The suspect was arrested in possession of bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp. Exhibits recovered from her are 20 bags of dried leaves suspected to be indian hemp,” the police boss disclosed.

He said operatives from Bwari Division, acting on a tip off, foiled a kidnap attempt by one Nyale Kachia; Sani Damina; and Yusuf Samaila; on August 27, 2021.

“The suspects, who confessed to the crime, were arrested while trying to kidnap their victim who is an uncle to Kachia, along Bwari axis of the FCT. Exhibits recovered from the suspects include: one machete and two sticks,” CP Sunday further stated.

Speaking further he said one Salihu Musa, 30, was arrested along Kwali axis of the FCT on September 3, while trying to supply food items and drugs to kidnappers.

Similarly, operatives from Karshi Division smashed a syndicate that specialises in staging the kidnapping of members of their families and demanding ransom.

“The suspects Adamu Jibrin, 37; Mohammed Dahiru Husseini, 38; and Abubakar Ya’u, 35; confessed to the crime and were arrested on the Karshi axis.

“Investigation revealed that they threatened to kidnap Adamu Jibrin’s brother and collected ransom of N750,000 for him not to be kidnapped.

The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation,” the police boss stated.

