FCT Police nab 4 ‘drug peddlers’, recover exhibits

Operatives from the FCT Police Command Anti-Narcotics unit have arrested four suspects for drug peddlers around Kabusa and Gwarinpa axis of Abuja.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, in a press statement Wednesday in Abuja, said the operatives arrested the suspects on Tuesday August 4, 2020, during a routine raid of black spots in Kabusa and Gwarinpa areas.

The spokesperson named the suspects as: Ahmad Ibrahim, 23; Abubakar Sadiq, 18; Sanni Abdullahi, 24; Abubakar Sadiq, 18; and Anas Ibrahim, 20; all male.

He said the exhibits recovered from the suspects include: 120 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and illicit drugs, such as diazepam tablets, tramadol tablets among others.

Manzah said the suspects would be handed over to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.