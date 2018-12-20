FCT Police nab bag snatcher for cutting off woman’s wrist



The FCT Police Command in the FCT has arrested one Ahmadu Adamu for attacking and cutting-off the wrist of a 33-year-old lady, Margaret Nyitse, with a cutlass.

Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, CP Bala Ciroma, disclosed this while addressing journalists on activities of the command, yesterday, in Abuja.

The Police boss said that the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad attached to the command on December 14, 2018, in Pegi community, Kuje Area Council of Abuja.

The suspect, who has been on the run since he attacked the victim on March 18, 2018, in Pegi community, Kuje Area Council of Abuja, Ciroma said, has made useful statement to the police.

He said efforts are being intensified to recover the victim’s hand-bag which was robbed by the suspect and the weapon used in committing the crime, adding that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation is completed.

He further stated that Olawole Olatunji, 58, who claimed to be a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) was also arrested by personnel of the command on December 14, 2018.

He said that items recovered from Olatunji, who was arrested at a bank in Kubwa, a suburb of Abuja, include: fake Police Air-Wing receipts, fake contract documents, 11 ATM cards, 10 Cheque books and letter heads of different companies.

“The suspect had hidden under the same pretext to defraud unsuspecting members of the public by offering to help them secure contracts with the police Air-Wing,” the Police boss said.

Similarly, operatives of command on a stop and search operation had also foiled an armed robbery attack and arrested two suspects in Gwarinpa Area of Abuja.

Ciroma attributed other arrests made in the territory to the proactive crime fighting measures deployed by the command and cooperation of residents.

