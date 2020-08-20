FCT Police nab ‘killers’ of Suncel Pharmacy proprietor, recovers 1 pistol, live ammunition

The FCT Police Command has arrested the alleged principal suspect, Tukur Awwal, 31, who killed the proprietor of Suncel Pharmacy Gwarinpa, Sunday Chukwujekwu Ike, on June 19, 2020, alongside three members of his gang.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, in a press statement, Thursday in Abuja, Awwal was arrested alongside members of his gang: Danbala Buba 42 years old, Isah Rilwanu, 24; and Abdulhamid Nasir, 35, for their involvement in the death of the deceased Publicity Secretary of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN).

It read in part: “Sequel to the on-going investigation into the gruesome murder of late the Sunday Chukwujekwu Ike the FCT Police Command has arrested the principal suspect, Tukur Awwal, 31, who gave details of how he shot the deceased during the robbery operation.”

The spokesperson said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) at his hideout in Suleja Niger State on Friday, August 7, 2020, and has also confessed to his involvement in some armed robbery operations around Gwarinpa and Gudu axis.

He said, “One locally made pistol, suspected to have been used to commit the crime and one live ammunition was recovered from him as exhibits.

“Other exhibits earlier recovered from his gang members that were arrested on July 12, 2020, is one Huawei phone and one Sky blue Toyota Camry car.”

Manzah said: “In view of this arrest, the command wishes to inform the public that the criminal syndicate behind the unfortunate incident have been busted and its four members arrested.”

He said while commending FCT residents for their continuous support and collaboration, Commissioner of Police in charge of the territory, CP Bala Ciroma, reiterates the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property in the FCT.

The spokesperson said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.