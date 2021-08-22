FCT Police nab robbers, arms supplier, rescues 3 hostages



Operatives of the FCT Police Command have arrested a 30-year-old man, Matthew Vaaswem, suspected of supplying firearms to suspected kidnap syndicates operating along Tungan Maje in the FCT and Gawu axis of Niger state.



A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, Sunday in Abuja, said the suspect, who was arrested on Monday, August 16, at Tipper-Garage, Gwagwalada by eagle-eyed operatives of Gwagwalada Division, confessed to the crime.



The Spokesperson said, “Preliminary investigation reveals that, he belongs to a gunrunning syndicate. Effort is in top gear to arrest fleeing suspects.”Exhibits recovered from the suspect are: two single barrel dane guns and two locally fabricated short guns.”



According to the PPRO, “Relatedly, on Thursday, August 19, 2021, operatives of the command’s anti-kidnapping squad in a joint operation with vigilantes and hunters rescued three hostages along Sabon Gari and Shapete villages of Kwali axis.



“The victims, who were taken hostage by armed men in the wee hours of Thursday, were rescued during the joint operation. The victims rescued are: Amina Ahmadu, female, 20; Furaira Yahaya, female, 27; and Jahori Umaru, male, 35.”

She further stated, “In another development, Police Operatives from Gwagwa Division arrested three suspected armed robbers.



“The suspects: Idris Ibrahim, 21 years, Adamu Husseini 19; and Mohammed Hassan,19; met their waterloo while attempting to break into their victim’s residence in Gwagwa.



“They further confessed to being responsible for terrorising Gwagwa axis. Exhibits recovered includes: one cutlass. The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.”