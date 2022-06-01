FCT Police nab woman for abusing girl in viral video





Officers of the FCT Police Command have arrested one Nweke Chadikaobi for inflicting injuries on a 10-year-old girl, Oluebube Emmanuel.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Josephine Adeh, in a press statement, Wednesday in Abuja, said: “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to the cruel and ill-treatment perpetrated against one Oluebube Emmanuel, 10, by one Nweke Chadikaobi of Range View Estate, Dawaki, a relative whom she lives with as seen in the video making the rounds.

“Frowning at such a level of inhumane treatment, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, ordered immediate investigation, arrest of the suspect, and the rescue of the minor for medical attention and other forms of intervention needed in the protection of her human right and dignity.

“In the light of the above, the painstaking effort expended led to the arrest of the suspect on Monday, May 30, 2022.

“The suspect upon interrogation admitted to committing the crime, stating reasons for her action to be the fact that the minor bed wets among sundry offenses.

“While the victim has been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of child trafficking in person (NAPTIP) for special care and retraumatization, the Investigation continues and subsequent developments will be communicated duly.”

According to the statement, “The Commissioner of Police while urging the good people of the territory not to keep mute about such occurrences in their neighbourhood, taking no exceptions or restraint in reporting same to the Police, stated that a happy child leads to a happy people and by the effect, a happy Nation void of crime and criminality.

“Additionally, members of the public are urged to remain vigilant, and strengthen their partnership with the Police as touching the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence by reporting any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”

