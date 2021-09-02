FCT Police nabs 2 ‘kidnappers’ in Kwali



The FCT Police Command has arrested one Musa Mukailu, 18; and one Damina Wali, 17 ; suspected to be kidnappers along Kwali axis of the FCT.



A press statement by the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, ASP Daniel Ndirpaya, Thursday in Abuja, said: ” The suspects who confessed to being members of a kidnapping syndicate met their waterloo while trying to kidnap two women along kwali axis of the FCT.



“They were arrested by operatives of the Commands anti-kidnapping section while on routine patrol. Effort is in place to arrest other members of the syndicate.”



The Spokesperson stated that, “The Command pledges its undeterred resolve to ensure lives and properties of residents within the FCT are protected. FCT residents are urged to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

“For commendation or report on the conduct of police officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352. Comments and observations can be dropped in any of the police suggestion boxes located at Berger Roundabouts, Area 1 Roundabouts and Federal Secretariat.”

