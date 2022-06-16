FCT Police present life insurance cheques to families of slain officers





The FCT Police Command has presented life insurance cheques to families of poluc3 officers who died in active service from 2021 to date.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, while presenting the cheques to children of 29 slain officers, at the Command Headquarters, Abuja, lauded the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, for assisting in reducing the hardship faced by the families of the deceased police officers.

He said the gesture was part of IGP’s Group Life Assurance aimed at improving the welfare of the families of deceased police officers.

“The gesture is aimed at spurring officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that their welfare is of paramount importance to the administration of the force.

“There is no greater honour than that of serving one’s nation with sweat, love and blood. Today, we can forge ahead because of the great sacrifices of our heroes and on whose strength we are here to celebrate,” the police boss added.

Blueprint reports that some of the families got N3 million cheque, while others got N2 million, this is as CP Sunday tasked them to use the money wisely by investing in profitable ventures that would improve their living conditions.

