FCT Police reunite 15 trafficked children with parents

The FCT Police Command, Monday, March 8, 2021, successfully reunited 15 children who were victims of trafficking with their parents.

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, ASP Yusuf Mariam, Tuesday in Abuja, said: “In February 2020, the children between the ages of 2-13 years were deceptively taken from their parents in Lapai, Niger state, by one Emmanuel Abraham, 30; and Nkechi Udoh, 53; under the pretext of providing them education.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspects ‘distributed’ the children to different people. The suspects were arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.



“In view of the above, the Command is appealing to parents to be extremely conscious of the safety and movement of their children at all times.

“Also, the Command wishes to use this medium to dissociate itself from the misleading information being circulated by fraudulent elements that it is conducting an auction of cars.

“There is no on-going auction exercise in the FCT Command, therefore, members of the public should note that, it is one of the antics by fraudsters to defraud unsuspecting citizens.



“We enjoin residents to remain calm, law-abiding, comply with all COVID-19 regulations and reiterate our unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.”

She further stated that, “The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. To report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line :09022222352.”

Related

No tags for this post.