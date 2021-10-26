FCT Police smash car theft syndicate, nab 8, recover 88 laptops, 7 cars, 2 pistle, others

The FCT Police Command has smashed a car theft syndicate terrorising residents of the territory and its environs, just as eight members of the syndicate were arrested.

Parading the suspects before journalists, Tuesday at the Command Hedaquarters in Abuja, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, CP Babaji Sunday, said the Command has intensified vehicular and foot patrols, diligent stop and search operations, intelligence-based crime fighting strategies and constant raids on blackspots especially drug spots.

He said, “It is worthy of note that one of the command’s recent achievements was the cracking of a notorious car theft syndicate, which was not only achieved by the diligence of the police detectives on stop and search operation, but also by the effort of residents who provided credible information to the police.”

The police boss disclosed that, “On October 6, 2021, acting on credible intelligence, police operatives from the Anti-Violent Crime Section of the CID arrested one Saliu James, 25, around Nyanya axis of the FCT.

“The suspect confessed to sending one Umar Hamza to buy him a pistol. Investigation reveals that the said Umar was arrested and is in police custody.

“However, Saliu confessed that the aim of getting the pistol is to enable him carryout an operation where he will rob people of their vehicles at gunpoint. He further stated that he stole a Toyota Camry pencil light and sold it to one Samuel Emmanuel, 41, who specializes in receiving stolen vehicles and reselling them to innocent members of the public.”

Cp Babaji said, “In another development, police operatives from the Anti-Violent Crime Section arrested one Yusuf Isa, 40, a resident of Keffi in Nasarawa state for removing a car from where it was parked in Zuba axis of the FCT and selling it to the same Samuel Emmanuel a resident of Garaku Nasarawa state, a receiver of stolen vehicles.

“Yusuf confessed to stealing various cars at different locations of the FCT and Nasarawa state respectively. Some of the cars he stole and were recovered include: two Toyota Carina E saloon vehicles and two Honda CRV vehicles.

“Investigation further led to the arrest of one Abdulateef Abolade, 68, in Osun state, who specializes in fabricating keys used to steal vehicles. Exhibits recovered from these suspects are two locally made pistols, five vehicles and fabricated master keys.

The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.”

The police boss further disclosed that, “Acting on a tip-off, police operatives attached to the Anti-car Theft Section of the CID arrested one Brown Ojibo, 45, on September 24, 2021, along Dei-Dei axis of the FCT.

“Brown specializes in selling hard drugs and buying stolen vehicles. He, however, met his waterloo after buying a robbed vehicle from his friend Ogboni. Exhibits recovered from him are: one Honda Accord AKA Evil Spirit and one Toyota Corolla AKA Muscle.”

He also disclosed that, “On October 12, 2021, Police operatives from the Central Police Station arrested one Abubakar Shettima, 28. The suspect confessed to being a specialist in opening peoples’ cars at parking lots and carting away with their valuables such as laptops, tablets and bags.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect Abubakar has other members of his syndicate who patronize him. According to him, he sells these products to Adekoye Anthony, 28, and Yusuf Isa, 26, who in turn sell some of the products as scrap and parts to members of the public.

“Exhibits recovered from them are: 61 HP Laptops, four Toshiba laptops, five Dell laptops, four lenovo laptops, one projector, one Apple Mac book and parts of computers.”

The CP assured that all the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation, even as he warned criminal elements within FCT to desist from their nefarious activities or face the full wrath of the law.

He reiterated the ban on the use of vehicles with tinted glasses

and covered number plates vowing that all violators would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

While reassuring residents of the command’s unwavering commitment toward the protection of lives and property within the FCT, he noted that as the Yuletide season approaches residents should be more security conscious and provide timely information in case of emergency through the command’s emergency lines in circulation.