FCT: Polio eradication Rotary’s gift to Nigeria – Minister

Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has identified eradication of polio in Nigeria as Rotary’s gift to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Aliyu, who made the assertion Sunday, at the opening of the District Conference of Rotary International District 9125 in Abuja, noted that Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for over 35 years, trying to get rid of the disease from the surface of the earth.

Represented by Executive Director, FCT Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Dr. Mohammed Ali Dan-Hassan, the minister said the FCT Administration acknowledges and appreciates the positive interventions by Rotary Clubs and RI District 9125, across Nigerian communities and cities.

She also commended the efforts and sacrifices of Rotarians, who serve tirelessly and passionately to change lives, adding that “we need a Rotary that ensures positive impacts in our communities.

“Rotary causes serve to compliment Government’s programmes and services in trying to reach out to the vulnerable in the society. Eradication of Polio in Nigeria is Rotary’s gift to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Today, I join thousands of Rotarians in District 9125 to serve the people. When all Rotarians serve, together we serve to change lives and make the world a better place.

“I understand that the Conference is an annual event, which affords Rotarians the opportunity to take stock of their performances and impacts to humanity during the Rotary year, as well as prepare for the next year with new leaders of volunteers”.

Furthermore, the Minister disclosed that on November 9, 2021, the FCT Administration declared a State of Emergency on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and launched an action plan, targeted at ending open defecation by the year 2025, in line with the national target.

According to her, the plan involves providing equitable access to water, sanitation and hygiene services and strengthening community-led approaches to total sanitation, which is one of the seven areas of focus of Rotary.

“I would like Rotary to partner with the FCT Administration to support this and other causes such as disease prevention & treatment; maternal & child health; education & literacy; economic & community development; peace-building & conflict prevention and supporting our environment.

“The District Governor, I hereby challenge all Rotarians here to continue to serve, to change lives, to imagine what rotary would be in the year 2032 and make the world a better place”, she stressed.

