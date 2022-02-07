FCT poll: Candido campaigns for APC, commissions more projects in AMAC communities





The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has urged residents of the Council to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the FCT elections coming up on Saturday; in order to consolidate on the achievements of his administration.

He made the charge Monday in Abuja while commissioning the installation of three 500KVA transformers, under AMAC rural electrification project, at Tungan-Dalhatu, Tungan-Nasara and Tungan-Wakali, while also commissioning over 2,000 shops at the Gwagwa Motor Park and Used Building Materials market in Gwagwa, FCT.

He said: “Leadership is all about being just. I don’t like people allowing tribalism to becloud their sense of reasoning. We are citizens of this country and should do our best to develop it. We need prayers to elect good leaders. If you are angry with the APC at the top or national level, don’t be angry with the APC at the local level. APC in AMAC has done its best to develop the council and should be supported for continuity.

“However, we should also be patient with the APC at the national level. There is no angel in politics as those who are presently in PDP today where hitherto in APC, vice versa. So, instead of being angry with APC and missing the opportunity of voting for the continuity of the good works we are doing in AMAC, I urge you to reconsider and vote APC in the forthcoming FCT polls, especially in AMAC. The APC candidate, Alhassan Gwagwa, popularly known as Biggy, is a tested and trusted candidate, who will certainly take over from where I stopped to ensure that only the best things are brought to AMAC.

“By May, I will become a former Chairman, so it is only fair that we consolidate on our achievements. Biggy will complete the projects I started. He will provide other facilities that time did not allow me to provide. You need the APC administration in AMAC to protect your businesses. Therefore, I urge you all to vote for the APC to consolidate on our achievements.”

Also speaking, the Chief of Igbo Nation in Gwagwa, Igwe Amaobi Chukwu, said that traders at Gwagwa have never had it this good under the Candido administration as he has always been there for them, especially settling the concerns of Igbo traders, but begged for provision of infrastructure in the market.

“We are Igbo traders, but we like saying things the way they are. Hon. Candido is a man of the people, a friend of the Igbo and someone who listens to the plight of his people. Since he assumed office, he made it a point of duty to ensure that we are comfortable. The over 2,000 shops commissioned today were started less than two years ago after winning election for his second tenure. We are very grateful for his always looking after our interests.

“Because of Hon. Candido, the Igbo traders in Gwagwa will massively vote for the APC, because we like continuity. However, we beg him to look into providing power supply, water and other basic amenities in the market for us, because they will make us comfortable. We will relocate to the market as directed by Hon. Candido because he means well for us. We will continue supporting the APC administration and AMAC to continue protecting our interests,” he said.