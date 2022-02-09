FCT polls: APC candidate vows to improve AMAC’s development

The chairmanship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bala Iyah, has promised to embark on projects that would make a direct impact on the lives of residents if elected in the forthcoming FCT area council election.

Iyah who made the promise while addressing party members as part of his campaign for the election in Abuja lamented that past and present administrations had failed to make a direct impact on the lives of the people, saying that this is the time to correct it.

The APGA chairmanship candidate for AMAC, therefore, solicited the support and votes of residents of the area to enable him to become victorious in the Saturday election.

He also advised the residents to remain peaceful before, during, and after the election, saying that there is the need to vote peacefully with the knowledge that politics is not a battlefield or a do-or-die affair.

“There is the need for all residents to be wise during this period of election, by ensuring that they vote in the right people that will not deceive them again for the next three years.”