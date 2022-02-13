FCT polls: APC wins Abaji chairmanship without candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Saturday, chairmanship election in Abaji area council of Abuja.

The INEC returning officer of the council, Prof Gabriel Mordi, who announced the result at the commission office on Sunday, declared that APC scored 7, 289 votes to defeat the candidate of the opposition PDP, Alhaji Yahaya Garba Gawu, who got 4, 062 votes.

Prof Mordi said the winner would be announced after the determination of the case before the court in Abuja.

Our correspondent had reported that an APC chairmanship aspirant in the area, Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, had filed a suit before Supreme Court, after an FCT High Court and Appeal Court nullified his candidature and declared Alhaji Mohammed Angulu Loko, as the authentic chairmanship candidate of the party for the April 23, 2021 primaries in the area.

It was further reported that both the FCT High Court and Appeal Court in Abuja had ordered INEC to withdraw Abubakar Umar Abdullahi’s name and replace it with Alhaji Mohammed Angulu Loko, as the APC chairmanship candidate for the February 12, 2022 council election in Abaji.

The APC stakeholders, led by former lawmaker, Senator Adamu Sidi Ali, had last Thursday, led other party stakeholders, including the chairman of the council, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, to unite, where they addressed all APC members and supporters to vote APC during the Saturday chairmanship election in the area.