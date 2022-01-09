FCT polls: Appeal court affirms Angulu Loko as Abaji APC candidate

An Appeal court sitting at Central Area, Abuja, Friday, affirmed Alhaji Muhammad Angulu Loko as the chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for February 12, 2022 council election in Abaji area council of the FCT.

The presiding judge, Hon justice Aliyu Abubakar Gumel, while delivering judgement in an appeal filed by Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, said the appeal filed by the second respondent (Abubakar Umar Abdullahi) were lacking in merit and are hereby dismissed.

He said the five issues raised for determination of the appeal are resolved against the appellant in favour of the first respondent (Mohammed Angulu Loko), saying the judgment of the FCT High Court of November, 16, 2021 which declared Alhaji Mohammed Angulu Loko as the APC chairmanship candidate for the February 12, 2022 election in Abaji area council is affirmed.

“After carefully going through all the five issues raised, it all resolved in favor of the first respondent against the appellant. Hence, this appeal there by fails and lacking in merit and is hereby dismissed. The judgment of the FCT high court of November 16, 2021 is hereby affirmed,” he said.

It will be recalled that an FCT high court sitting at Gudu district of Abuja, had on November 16,2021, sacked Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, as the APC chairmanship candidate for the February 12, 2022 council election in Abaji area council and declared Alhaji Mohammed Angulu Loko, as the soul APC chairmanship candidate of Abaji area council election slated for February 12 2022.

But Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, who was dissatisfied with the judgement, filed an appeal against his disqualification by the FCT high court as chairmanship candidate for the February 12, 2022 election in Abaji area council.

Alhaji Loko, had a filed a suit before an FCT high court in Abuja, to challenge his substitution by the APC after he was declared winner of the April 23, 2021 chairmanship primaries in the area.