FCT polls: Candido commends INEC, AMAC residents on peaceful conduct

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and residents of the council on their peaceful conduct during the chairmanship and Councillorship elections held last Saturday.

While briefing journalists Wednesday in Abuja, Candido commended AMAC residents for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner before, during and after the polls, appreciating all the candidates who in the Chairmanship election, especially for their show of maturity, adding that they must at all time work for it to succeed.

He said: “During the last Saturday election for chairman and councillors, certain political parties and candidates won. It is the responsibility of the council to appreciate the residents for conducting themselves peacefully before, during and after the elections, irrespective of their political parties.

“I also commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its unbiased umpire, by demonstrating neutrality and efficiency. Residents may have come across some issues that have to do with the system generally, but I believe it is still a learning process. I believe with time INEC will get it right.

“For me, I feel this institution called AMAC is greater than any other interest and personality. So, whosoever won, I wish him the best, because the person would continue with the governance. We will continue to pray for them to succeed. Their success will have direct impact on the entire AMAC.”